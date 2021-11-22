Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 823 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $693.96. The company had a trading volume of 22,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $629.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.00. The stock has a market cap of $330.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.