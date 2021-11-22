Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 14th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

OTCMKTS AELTF opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Adacel Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

