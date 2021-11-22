Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 174.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.49. 2,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,424. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

