Acropolis Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 55.21 on Monday. Lucid Group Inc has a 52-week low of 9.69 and a 52-week high of 64.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 30.63.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

