Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $261.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $196.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

