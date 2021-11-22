Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average is $133.88. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

