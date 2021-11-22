Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler Buys 116,444 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 116,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $605,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $5.04. 338,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,948. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $309.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

