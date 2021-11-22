Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 14th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 281,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,052. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 545.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

