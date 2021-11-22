Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 33.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $339.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.27. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.41 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.16.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABMD. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.80.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.