Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 403,230 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,584,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,041,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

NYSE:ANF opened at $45.19 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.