AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

