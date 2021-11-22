Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Up 23.8% in October

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the October 14th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

ABCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. Abcam has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

