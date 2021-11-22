AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $116.40 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.07 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.