AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys 1,683 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up 2.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.