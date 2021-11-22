AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

NYSE XOM opened at $60.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

