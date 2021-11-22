9,000 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 29.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 36,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $73.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.87.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.