$899.49 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to announce $899.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $879.81 million and the highest is $916.97 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $637.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

TXRH traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $89.73. The company had a trading volume of 670,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,124. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after acquiring an additional 662,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

