$881.60 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post sales of $881.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $900.00 million and the lowest is $830.60 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $814.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.95.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after buying an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after buying an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $57,969,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO traded down $3.50 on Friday, reaching $170.50. 1,651,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,359. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.20. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

