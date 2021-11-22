8,152 Shares in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WASH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $485,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WASH opened at $56.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WASH. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

