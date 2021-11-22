8,013 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $32.20 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

