$8.42 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will announce $8.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.27 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $35.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROIV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of ROIV traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 253,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

