79,265 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,080,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 656,907 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 198.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 102,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 67,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $26.09 on Monday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.97 and a beta of 1.58.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on NFE. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

