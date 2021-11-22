7,831 Shares in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

