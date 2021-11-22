730 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $345.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,868. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.58. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.