72,014 Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Acquired by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 33,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,684. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97.

