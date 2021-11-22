698 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 231.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7,624.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AA stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.