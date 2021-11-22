6,609 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 81,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 318.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $34.24 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

