$66.59 Million in Sales Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce sales of $66.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.00 million. Alphatec reported sales of $43.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $235.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.92 million to $235.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $292.12 million, with estimates ranging from $283.16 million to $297.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

In related news, Director David H. Mowry sold 14,254 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $174,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 76,791 shares of company stock worth $907,261 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alphatec by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 509,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,347. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.63. Alphatec has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $19.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

