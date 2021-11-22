6,538 Shares in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,000 in the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

