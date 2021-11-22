5,200 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Bought by Sphinx Trading LP

Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUAN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at $11,707,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at $39,426,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at $5,088,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 816.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after buying an additional 410,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUAN stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,043,602.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,360,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

