$51.61 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to report $51.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.70 million and the highest is $52.10 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $47.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $195.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $197.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $210.90 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $213.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Shares of PFBC traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $69.81. 27,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,531. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $72.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.