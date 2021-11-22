$434.60 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report $434.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.69 million and the highest is $439.70 million. CDK Global reported sales of $406.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $40.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.29. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

