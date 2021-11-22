$430.98 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to announce sales of $430.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.56 million and the lowest is $429.40 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $283.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,428 shares of company stock worth $25,958,279. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $377,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $501,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $547.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.32.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.