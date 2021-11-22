$418.75 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report sales of $418.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $415.39 million to $420.00 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $423.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of HCSG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.56. 503,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,223. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.30. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after buying an additional 67,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,181,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,625,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after buying an additional 66,354 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

