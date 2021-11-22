39,775 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fisker by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 640.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.89. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

FSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

