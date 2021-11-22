3,384 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $568,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY stock opened at $125.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $125.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.