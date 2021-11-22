$3.53 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report $3.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 million and the highest is $3.55 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $3.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.20 million, with estimates ranging from $17.88 million to $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. Intellicheck has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $103.21 million, a P/E ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

