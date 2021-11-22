2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Get 2U alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWOU. Barrington Research cut their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of TWOU opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. 2U has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,761,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,361,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 475,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.