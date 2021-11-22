$29.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to post sales of $29.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $111.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $129.36 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of SGMO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. 51,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,989. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 299,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

