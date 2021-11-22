23,150 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Acquired by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 22.5% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $486,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,193,000. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QS stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,383,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 10.93. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 845,255 shares of company stock worth $19,273,631.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

