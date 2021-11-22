216,500 Shares in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Bought by Sphinx Trading LP

Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 216,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. Accel Entertainment makes up about 2.8% of Sphinx Trading LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $435,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 17,136 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $240,418.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,806 shares of company stock worth $3,630,036. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.20. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

