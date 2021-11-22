$21.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce sales of $21.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.58 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $20.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $89.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.63 billion to $90.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $93.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.59 billion to $103.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

BAC stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $371.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.