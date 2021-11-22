$2.38 EPS Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47. Seagate Technology posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

