$199.75 Million in Sales Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report $199.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.10 million. VSE reported sales of $150.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $740.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $731.70 million to $751.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $865.63 million, with estimates ranging from $819.40 million to $939.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of VSEC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VSE has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $770.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 21.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of VSE by 35.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth about $1,149,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 193.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

