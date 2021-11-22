1,800 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of APA by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

