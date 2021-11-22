$161.17 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to report $161.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.60 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $104.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $557.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $646.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $649.68 million, with estimates ranging from $595.20 million to $778.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. 1,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,843. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $448.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 330,417 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

