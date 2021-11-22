$146.93 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce $146.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.52 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $134.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $580.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

EVTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 24,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in EVERTEC by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

