135,658 Shares in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Adecoagro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.73 on Monday. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

