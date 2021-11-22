134,875 Shares in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 134,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 36.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 701,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 187,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,012,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $12,793,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $18.44 on Monday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIL shares. JMP Securities downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton started coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

