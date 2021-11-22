131,402 Shares in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 726,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 139.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period.

KSA opened at $43.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $44.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.